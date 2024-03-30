NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,182 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NetApp from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.94.

NetApp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NetApp stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $104.97. 1,363,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,150. The stock has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $85.44. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.92 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total transaction of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at $936,547.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,656. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.