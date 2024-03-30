Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 35.6% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $7.37 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $7.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NML. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund during the first quarter worth $3,402,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $2,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 603,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 284,566 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund by 1,624.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 267,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 252,135 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,441,000.

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

