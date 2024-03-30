Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock opened at $3.34 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $3.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

