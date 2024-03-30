New Capital Management LP Acquires 109,637 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

New Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 187.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,637 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of New Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,797 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,263 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.94. 8,863,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,954,758. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.39. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

