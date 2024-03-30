New Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,678 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.29% of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 606,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 340,213 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,602,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 363.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 87,226 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 167.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 126,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 78,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSI stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.67. The company had a trading volume of 46,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.