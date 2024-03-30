New Capital Management LP Sells 149 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT)

New Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 0.3% of New Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 681,735.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after acquiring an additional 251,676,310 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,723.4% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,226.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.1% in the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 513,492 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.0 %

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $110.50. 1,294,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,222. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.46. Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $88.74 and a 1 year high of $110.69.

About Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

