New Capital Management LP Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 738 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Netflix by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its position in Netflix by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NFLX. Macquarie raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Netflix from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total value of $148,454.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $607.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,708,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,007,554. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $315.62 and a 52-week high of $634.39. The company has a market cap of $262.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $584.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

