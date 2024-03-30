Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 17.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,578,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,051,291,000 after buying an additional 12,360,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $332,897,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,323,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,817,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Newmont in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Newmont from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.97.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,396.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $35.84. 14,877,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,495,594. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.02%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

