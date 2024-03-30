NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Position Increased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. United Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $793,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE NEE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $63.91. The stock had a trading volume of 12,830,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303,506. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.95 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.