Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 11.1%

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) traded up 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.08 and last traded at $1.01. 92,633,390 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 91,921,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKLA. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Nikola in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $0.92.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.52 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 122.20% and a negative net margin of 1,475.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph R. Pike sold 75,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.68, for a total transaction of $51,110.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,790 shares in the company, valued at $292,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,145,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,487,000 after purchasing an additional 20,439,596 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in Nikola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 419,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 29,016 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Nikola by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 880,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 357,819 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nikola during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

