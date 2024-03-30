Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Down 16.9% in March

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 29th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 537,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nordea Bank Abp Price Performance

Shares of NRDBY opened at $11.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $12.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordea Bank Abp Increases Dividend

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.9872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Nordea Bank Abp’s previous dividend of $0.72. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.61%.

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

