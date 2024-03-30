Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

NTRS opened at $88.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $90.59.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,703.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.