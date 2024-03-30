Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler Acquires 1,070 Shares of Stock

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler acquired 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.18 per share, with a total value of C$16,242.60.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Northland Power Inc. has a 1-year low of C$19.36 and a 1-year high of C$34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.95.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The business had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.1811321 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.67%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NPI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Northland Power

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.