Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Buys 69 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,621,287,000 after buying an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,897,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $16,435,339,000 after buying an additional 2,572,159 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,605 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $279.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,844,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,875. The stock has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $279.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

