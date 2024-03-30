Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,609,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,125,790,000 after purchasing an additional 356,496 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,416,857 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,578,184,000 after purchasing an additional 392,811 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,200,798 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,309,361,000 after acquiring an additional 452,721 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.99. 4,471,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,320,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.75 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.72.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

