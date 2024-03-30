Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,519 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $25.25. 998,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,346,624. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $26.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

