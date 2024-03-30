Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Decreases Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Envista by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Envista by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 124,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,228 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envista by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Envista by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000.

Shares of NVST traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.38. 1,380,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,143,284. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $40.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Envista had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Envista’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVST. Leerink Partnrs restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. William Blair downgraded Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

