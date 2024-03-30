Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,922 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.2% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 220.7% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 134.2% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.52.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,331,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,435,580. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $128.68. The stock has a market cap of $143.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

