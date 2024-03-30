Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 447.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Up 2.0 %

EFX stock traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.52. 706,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $159.95 and a 52-week high of $275.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $258.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.52.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.