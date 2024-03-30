Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 40.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA by 4.7% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $698.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,944. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $729.15. The company has a market capitalization of $94.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $662.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $568.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $641.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.