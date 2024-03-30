Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Has $572,000 Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,630 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CSX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,659,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,631,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average is $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

