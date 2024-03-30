Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,950,761,000 after buying an additional 176,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,302,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,120,920,000 after buying an additional 279,162 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,686,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,302,388,000 after buying an additional 97,916 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,158,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,291,816,000 after purchasing an additional 121,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,388,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $976,751,000 after purchasing an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

LMT stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.87. 1,119,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,181,533. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $433.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $438.60. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.