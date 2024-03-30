Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Purchases 11,663 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 12,540.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 11,663 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,967,758 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,466,614,000 after buying an additional 2,336,935 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Illumina by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 4,007,957 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $550,212,000 after purchasing an additional 208,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,648,935 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $500,926,000 after purchasing an additional 225,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,928,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $679,269,000 after buying an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Illumina Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.32. 917,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,266. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $233.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

