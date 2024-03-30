Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for about 1.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,989 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $589,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 80.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,838,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $351,315,000 after purchasing an additional 821,001 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Honeywell International by 853.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $163,980,000 after buying an additional 794,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Honeywell International by 215.2% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,036,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,994,000 after buying an additional 707,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $205.25. 3,594,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,914,256. The company has a market cap of $133.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

