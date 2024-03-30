Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 320,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHD traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. 3,014,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,672,940. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.31. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

