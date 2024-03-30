Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 305 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 39,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 18,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,251,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 11,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.46. 607,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $174.20 and a twelve month high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.77 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total value of $49,588.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,859 shares in the company, valued at $842,998.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,243.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.45, for a total transaction of $49,588.15. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,998.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock worth $9,593,157. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.