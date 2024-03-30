Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Sells 366 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lowered its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $941,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 40,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 16,574 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109,325.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $87.15. 7,579,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,521. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $68.84 and a one year high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

In related news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.91.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

