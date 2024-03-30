Northwest Investment Counselors LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,748 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $49.24. 833,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,278. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

