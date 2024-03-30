NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.25.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim upgraded NorthWestern Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get NorthWestern Energy Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NorthWestern Energy Group

NorthWestern Energy Group Price Performance

NorthWestern Energy Group stock opened at $50.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. NorthWestern Energy Group has a one year low of $45.97 and a one year high of $61.24.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NorthWestern Energy Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from NorthWestern Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 80.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NorthWestern Energy Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 33.3% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.