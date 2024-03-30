Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,110,000 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the February 29th total of 4,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $75.56 and a 52-week high of $138.28. The company has a market cap of $576.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 49.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NVO

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.