NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $21.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NovoCure’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.45) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.13.

NovoCure stock opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.47. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 0.41.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.08. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 40.65% and a negative return on equity of 51.63%. The firm had revenue of $133.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NovoCure will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, EVP Frank X. Leonard sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $26,914.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,836.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $33,775.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 252,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,046,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,921 shares of company stock worth $127,161. 5.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $14,543,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,661,000 after acquiring an additional 719,265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 807.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,209,000 after purchasing an additional 548,852 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth about $6,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

