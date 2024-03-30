Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 260.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 2,410.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Insider Activity

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.67, for a total transaction of $609,092.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,873 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,153.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $7,308,683. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NUE stock traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $197.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,051,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.73 and its 200-day moving average is $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $129.79 and a 52-week high of $199.00.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

