Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien (NYSE:NTRFree Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Nutrien from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.43.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Stock Performance

NYSE NTR opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $75.29.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 85.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in Nutrien by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 163,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nutrien by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,361,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,047,000 after acquiring an additional 154,159 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its position in Nutrien by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 75,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Nutrien by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,062,000 after acquiring an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,374,000 after acquiring an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.