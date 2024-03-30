Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $1.40.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUVB. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Nuvation Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Shares of NUVB stock opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $793.70 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average of $1.59. Nuvation Bio has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $4.16.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvation Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Nuvation Bio by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 110,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 99,434 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 174,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 62,844 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 27,346 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Nuvation Bio by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

