Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s (NCDL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2024

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDLFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 5.2 %

NCDL opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDLGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

