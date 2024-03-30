Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending’s (NCDL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $18.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a market perform rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Stock Up 5.2 %

NCDL opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.33.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending (NYSE:NCDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Company Profile

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company focused primarily on investing in senior secured loans to private equity-owned U.S. middle market companies. It has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

