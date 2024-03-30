Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NCPB) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on April 3rd

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF (NASDAQ:NCPB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0732 per share on Wednesday, April 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NCPB stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. Nuveen Core Plus Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $25.19.

