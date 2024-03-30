Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 32.4% from the February 29th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 38,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $166,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.29 and a 1-year high of $6.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.79.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

