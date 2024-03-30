Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF) Short Interest Up 77.3% in March

Nykode Therapeutics AS (OTCMKTS:VACBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,887,300 shares, a growth of 77.3% from the February 29th total of 1,064,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 419.4 days.
Nykode Therapeutics AS Stock Performance
VACBF remained flat at $1.58 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.75. Nykode Therapeutics AS has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.
Nykode Therapeutics AS Company Profile
