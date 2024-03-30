Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Oak Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

OVLY opened at $24.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.37. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 21.84%.

Oak Valley Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Oak Valley Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 29th were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. Oak Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 12.03%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $26,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,438.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,875 shares of company stock valued at $73,368. 19.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Valley Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in the Central Valley and the Eastern Sierras. The company's deposits products include checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

