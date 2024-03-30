Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 14,497 Shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTR – Free Report) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF were worth $4,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TOTR. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 79.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 4,317.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF in the third quarter valued at about $4,196,000.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,580. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.97. The firm has a market cap of $102.95 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.27. T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $42.28.

The T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 25.48m in AUM and 468 holdings. TOTR is an actively managed fund that provides diversified exposure to US fixed income securities. TOTR was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

