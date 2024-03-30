Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,600 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of ALB stock traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $131.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,988,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,222. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.37 and a 200-day moving average of $134.79. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $247.44.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. Albemarle’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.70.

Read Our Latest Report on ALB

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.