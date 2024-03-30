Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 537,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,093,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,361,000 after buying an additional 365,884 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,489,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 277,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,681,000 after buying an additional 40,044 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 217,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the period.

JPEM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $53.45. The company had a trading volume of 16,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,352. The firm has a market cap of $315.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.71. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $54.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.47.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

