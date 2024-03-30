Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 213.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,664 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,746 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 385,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,725,000 after acquiring an additional 64,649 shares during the period. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

MDT traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $87.15. 7,579,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,299,521. The stock has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.91.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 30,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $2,613,065.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,842.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

