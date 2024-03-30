Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,874 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after buying an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in NIKE by 433.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,128,587 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $394,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354,677 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.52.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $93.98. 11,331,676 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,435,580. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $143.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

