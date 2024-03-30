Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $705,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.37.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $271.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,144,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.53. The stock has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.05 and a 1-year high of $273.65.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

