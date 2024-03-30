Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys 227 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,371 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.60. 4,108,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $368.98 and a 200-day moving average of $334.88.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $2.25 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.76.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

