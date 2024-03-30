Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMPACTfolio LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,533 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.75.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,731,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,931. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.91. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $155.31 and a fifty-two week high of $264.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $235.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.22. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 38.94%. On average, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.91%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

