Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.12.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.34. 6,865,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,483. The firm has a market cap of $128.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 39.37%.

About Charles Schwab

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.