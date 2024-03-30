Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDYV. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period.

Shares of MDYV traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $76.00. 83,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.94. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $76.26.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

