Occidental Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,585 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 329.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,585 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after buying an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $929,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $43,936.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.76. 2,248,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,891,444. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.40.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

